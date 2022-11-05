Aiko Wada passed away peacefully at home in Torrance, Calif., on October 21, 2022, at the age of 94.

She was predeceased by her husband of 58 years, Bob Kiyuji Wada. Aiko is survived by her children, Alice (Robert) Ronne and Robert (Holly) Wada; and four grandchildren, Charlene (Daniel) Reisinger, Eric Ronne, Rachel Wada, and Sarah Wada.

Her brother, Sumifusa Fujimoto, and the many loving nieces, nephews and extended family will also miss her.

Services will be held Saturday, November 12, at 11 a.m. at Gardena Buddhist Church.

A private burial will take place at a later date.

www.fukuimortuary.com (213) 626-0441