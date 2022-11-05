Tom Tokio Nakada, 89, died peacefully at home in Westchester, Calif., on October 10, 2022. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, November 12, 2022, at 10 a.m. at West L.A. Holiness Church, 1710 Butler Ave., Los Angeles, with Rev. Brian Nakamura officiating. Family requests Aloha attire. In lieu of Koden or flowers, donations can be made to the West L.A. Holiness Church.

He is survived by his loving wife of 49 years, Kitty; sons, Tim and Terry (Kristen); grandsons, Nate, Nick and Noah; siblings, Bob (Sally) and Dave Nakada, and Lily Okumura; and was preceded in death by older brother, Harry. He is survived by many

other relatives.

