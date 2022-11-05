Violet Sumiye Okada, 88-year-old, born in Hawaii, resident of Torrance, Calif., passed away on October 9, 2022, at Providence Little Company of Mary Medical Center-Torrance.

Violet is survived by her sons, Michael Okada and Douglas (Belle) Okada; daughters, Cheryl (Nobuyuki) Yamasaki and Joan (Robert) Sakogawa; grandchildren, Brent Yamasaki, Michelle (Chris) Yamasaki, Justin (Crystal) Sakogawa, Tim (Kazue) Sakogawa, Dr. Krista (Daryl) Lee, Matthew Sakogawa, Dr. Sean Okada, Tiffani Okada; great-grandchildren; Micah Garcia, Weston Delos-Santos, Zayne Delos-Santos, May Sakogawa; her sister, Betty Monguchi; and many nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by her beloved husband of 56 years, Dr. Tsuyoshi Okada; her parents, Taru and Tsurui Shimabukuro; and her siblings.

A private memorial service was held on Saturday, October 22, at Gardena Valley Baptist Church, officiated by Pastor Daniel Matsuda.

A private interment of Violet was held at Green Hills Memorial Park.

www.fukuimortuary.com (213) 626-0441