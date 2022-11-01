“Know Your Rights: What to Do If You Experience a Hate Crime” will take place on Saturday, Nov. 5, at 10 a.m. at Wilshire United Methodist Church, 711 S. Plymouth Blvd., Los Angeles.
The informative workshop will feature:
Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascon
Deputy District Attorney Paul Kim
Esther Lim, Los Angeles DA AAPI Advisory Board chair
Robert Sowell, assistant executive director of L.A. County Commission on Human Relations
Orlando Martinez, LAPD hate crime detective
Terri Villa-McDowell, L.A. Human Relations Commission
The workshop is organized by the Los Angeles DA AAPI Advisory Board and the office of the West District, California-Pacific Conference of The United Methodist Church.
For more information, contact Rev. Mark M. Nakagawa at mnakagawa@calpacumc.org.