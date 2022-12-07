Mika Dyo stars in “No No Girl.” (Eight East Productions)

The 2022 Culver City Film Festival will screen “No No Girl” on Thursday, Dec. 8, at 9:30 p.m. at Cinemark 18 and XD, 6081 Center Dr., Los Angeles.

In Paul Daisuke Goodman’s film, a Japanese American family buries a secret in their yard before being sent to camp. Generations later, a clue is discovered. The cast includes Mika Dyo, Chris Tashima, Jyl Kaneshiro, Kurt Kanazawa, Scott Keiji Takeda, Gary Murakami and Ken Narasaki.

General admission is $15. Tickets are available at the door or online at: https://www.culvercityfilmfestival.com/tickets

For more information, go to: https://www.culvercityfilmfestival.com/

For more information on “No No Girl”: https://www.eighteastproductions.com/