“The Way Champs Play,” a book for young readers by Naomi Osaka, illustrated by Kamala Nair, was released on Dec. 6 by HarperCollins.

In a rhythmic celebration of sport and play, four-time Grand Slam champion and tennis superstar Osaka shares key steps to becoming a true champ, including being kind, working as a team, doing your best, and most importantly, having fun.

At Play Academy,

We love to move.

That’s why we play.

We are champs and we play all day!

Inspired by Osaka’s game-changing program Play Academy, which instills confidence in and provides resources to young girls through sports, “The Way Champs Play” is an exciting and inspiring anthem for all kids in and out of the classroom who want to play all day.

Adults are encouraged to use this book to: discuss different types of sports; talk with children about good sports(wo)manship; and encourage kids to engage in sport and play for their overall health and happiness.

“The playfully rhyming text matches the pace of the illustrations, bursting with energy as the athletes race along the track and exuding peaceful calm while they pause to meditate. Nair’s adorable illustrations shine. This book is a Grand Slam.” — Kirkus Reviews