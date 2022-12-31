New Year’s Eve bell-ringing at Gardena Buddhist Church in 2017. (J.K. YAMAMOTO/Rafu Shimpo)

GARDENA — Gardena Buddhist Church, 1517 W. 166th St., will celebrate New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day with in-person activities for the first time since the pandemic.

The Joya-E New Year’s Eve service and the ringing of the temple bell (bonsho) will be held Saturday, Dec. 31, at 7 p.m.

The Shusho-E New Year’s Day service will be held on Sunday, Jan. 1, at 8 a.m.

Attendees are asked to adhere to temple COVID protocols. Masking is required.

For more information, call (310) 327-9400, email info@gardenabuddhistchurch.org or visit http://www.gardenabuddhistchurch.org/.