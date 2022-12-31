Japan Hollywood Network will present “Music Station Ultra Super Live 2022,” featuring over 60 artists, on Saturday, Dec. 31, at 12:30 p.m. and again on Sunday, Jan. 1, at 1 p.m.

In the Los Angeles area, the year-end music festival can be viewed on KXLA, Channel 44.1. For more information on how to view: http://jhollywoodnet.com/en/ch-search/

Japan Hollywood Network will also present Part 1 o “Chef-1 Grand Prix 2022” on Sunday, Jan. 1 and Jan. 8, at 6:30 p.m. with English subtitles.

For more information on these and other programs: http://jhollywoodnet.com/en/programs/