Madison Quan

The women of Pomona-Pitzer ended their three-game losing streak with a 64-45 win over SCIAC opponent Whittier on Saturday.

The Sagehens were led by Madison Quan’s 14 points, six rebounds and eight assists in the win.

Pomona-Pitzer had five players reach double-digit scoring, including Emily Lee netting 13, Kaitlyn Leung with 11 and Kellie Au with her first career double-double with a 10 and 10 performance in both points and rebounds.

– Pomona-Pitzer Athletics