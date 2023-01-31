Sumiye Takeuchi of Monterey Park passed away peacefully on January 19, 2023 at the age of 88. Sumiye is predeceased by her husband, Ted, and her daughter, Janet. She is survived by her son, Gary (Karen) Takeuchi; son-in-law, Taylor Ho; grandchildren, Kaitlyn Ho, Kyle Ho and Carson Ho; sisters, Fujiko Oriba and Kazuko (Bob) Yamamoto; and many nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held on Sunday, February 5, 2023, at 4:30 p.m. at Los Angeles Hompa Hongwanji Buddhist Temple, 815 E. 1st St., Los Angeles, California.

www.fukuimortuary.com

(213) 626-0441