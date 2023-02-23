A funeral service for Katsuhisa “Kats” Nishi, born in Santa Monica, Calif. on December 17, 1937, resident of Torrance, who passed away on February 10, 2023, will be held on March 4, 2023, at Gardena Buddhist Church at 3 p.m.

He is survived by his beloved wife, Kikuko; children, Jin (Maria), Teiko (Klete, deceased) Ikemoto and Kikuo (Kathy) Nishi; grandchildren, Jordan, Marissa, Katie, Kristi, Kelsey, Kinji and Kina; siblings, Masako (Roy) Matsuo, Takahisa (Patty), Akiko (Alan) Tomiyama and Teruhisa (June) Nishi. He is also survived by his cousins, nephews and nieces.

www.fukuimortuary.com

(213) 626-0441