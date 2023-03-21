Rev. Tetsunen Hirota passed away peacefully at his home on March 6, 2023, surrounded by his family. He was born in Santa Maria, Calif. on July 15, 1928. He moved back to Hiroshima, Japan to continue his Buddhist studies at the Ryukoku University in Kyoto, Japan. He returned to America in 1958 assigned to the Portland Buddhist Church. He dedicated his life to spread the Nembutsu and was assigned to six different temples throughout the United States. His last assignment was at the Pasadena Buddhist Temple, where he retired in 1999.

He and his wife of 65 years, Sachiko Hirota, had two children, Dr. William (Emillie) Hirota and Ayako (James) Hirano. He dedicated his retirement life to help raise his three granddaughters, Dr. Jessica (Michael Craig) Hirota, Madison and Lindsey Hirano. He enjoyed retirement and loved taking care of his grandchildren, watching sports and “Family Feud” on TV. He passed away at the age of 94.

Funeral services will be co-officiated by the Buddhist Churches of America and the Pasadena Buddhist Temple. Services will be held on Saturday, March 25, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. at Pasadena Buddhist Temple, 1993 Glen Avenue, Pasadena, CA 91103.

www.fukuimortuary.com

(213) 626-0441