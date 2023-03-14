The celebration will include a taiko performance.

TORRANCE — El Camino College invites the community to celebrate spring at the 23rd annual Cherry Blossom Festival, set for 12 to 1 p.m. on Wednesday, March 15, at the Student Services Plaza, 16007 Crenshaw Blvd., Torrance.

Parking is available in Lot C off of Manhattan Beach Boulevard.

In case of rain, this event will move inside of the Social Justice Center located in the Communications Building, Room 204, facing the Student Services Plaza.

El Camino students will share their original haiku poetry at the event, and professional taiko drum group Asano Taiko U.S. will perform. Traditional Japanese refreshments will be served at this festival that commemorates friendship and the arrival of spring.

The “Dr. Nadine Ishitani Hata Memorial Cherry Blossom Festival” is named after El Camino’s former vice president of academic affairs, who passed away in 2005. An internationally known scholar who was extremely involved in academia and community work, Dr. Hata was instrumental in bringing the cherry trees to campus 23 years ago.

American Honda Motor Co., Inc. donated the trees as a traditional gesture of friendship, similar to the cherry trees given to the U.S. by Japan in 1912. American Honda also generously contributed to an endowed scholarship in Dr. Hata’s name in 2006.

“Sharing this meaningful tradition each year is a wonderful way to bring the college and community together,” said El Camino College President Brenda Thames. “We are also proud to honor Dr. Hata’s legacy with this festival that celebrates spring and friendship.”

The El Camino Community College District encourages persons with disabilities to participate in its programs and activities. If you anticipate needing any type of accommodation, or have questions about the physical access provided, contact Monica Delgado at mxdelgado@elcamino.edu as soon as possible.

