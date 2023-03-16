Boy Scout Troop 719 is continuing their 50+-year community tradition. Along with its sister Troop 310G, they will hold their annual Pancake Breakfast at Gardena Valley Japanese Cultural Institute, 1964 W. 162nd St., Gardena, on Sunday, April 23, from 7 to 11 a.m. This year’s breakfast will be in-person — you can dine in or carry out. Ticket sales will be done online from March 16 to April 13 (scan the QR code or go to https://givebutter.com/T719Pancakes2023). Direct donations and sponsorships to either T719 or T310G can be made on the website. If you have any questions about the event or Troop 719 and 310G, email T719Fundraiser@gmail.com. Troops 719 and 310G thank you and the community for the many years of support.