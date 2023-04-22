“Voices of Our Seniors” a community town hall about the COVID-related deaths at Kei-Ai Los Angeles Healthcare Center (formerly Keiro Nursing Home) in Lincoln Heights, will be held on Sunday, April 23, from 4 to 6 p.m. at Stoner Park Recreation Center, 1825 Stoner Ave. in West Los Angeles.

Rep. Ted Lieu and Los Angeles City Councilmember Traci Park

In light of Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascon’s recent decision to pursue criminal charges over 14 COVID deaths at a Los Angeles senior facility, the town hall will address such questions as “How can our communities learn from the tragedies of the past to ensure a safe and healthy future for our elders?”

The event is presemted by the Save Our Seniors Network and West L.A.-Sawtelle Neighborhood Council’s Diversity Equity Inclusion Committee.

Rep. Ted Lieu of the 33rd Congressional District will call in and Los Angeles City Councilmember Traci Park of the 11th District will attend.

Other featured speakers: Dr. Takeshi Matsumoto, who has 40 years experience as an attending physician; David Monkawa, co-chair of Save Our Seniors Network; and Monica Mejia-Lambert, West L.A.-Sawtelle Neighborhood Council board member and DEI Committee chair.

The following family members of residents will discuss their experience with COVID at the nursing home and evictions at the Sakura Intermediate Care Facility in Boyle Heights, another former Keiro facility operated by Pacifica Companies: Francine Imai, Margaret Miyauchi, Michael Toji and Dr. Kensaku Nakayama.

RSVP: saveourseniors@progressiveasians.org