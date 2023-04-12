By ROGER KINOSHITA
On March 4 and 5, OCO hosted its first annual Sakura Classic — Pickleball Tournament and Clinic.
The tournament was held at the Tustin Pickleball Courts, which has 10 dedicated courts. The event began with an early 6:30 a.m. player check-in.
Roger Kinoshita chaired the event and was assisted by committee members Glenn Tanaka, Gary Itano and Brian Lee.
Over 110 players registered for the tournament. Many parents partnered with their adult children and other adults partnered with aunts, uncles, and cousins. Other teams included best friends and spouses. Over 75 spectators lined the courts to cheer on their friends and family.
Medals were awarded to the top three teams, but all players went home as winners because they each received goodie bags that included Japanese snacks, green tea beverages, Cliff Bars, cooling towels and other essential pickleball items. Over $2,000 worth of merchandise and donations were generously provided by players.
The clinic, led by Johnny Cheng, had over 30 adults and 20 children learning the fastest-growing sport in the U.S. The youngest was 6 and the oldest 60+ years old — a sport for the entire family. Volunteer instructors included regional and national champions, a certified instructor, and many advanced players.
Each participant was given a paddle and balls to take home so they could perfect their game for next year’s Sakura Classic tournament.
Below are the results:
Women 60+ 3.0/3.5
1st: Laura Kigawa, Alrene Ozaki
2nd: Cyndee Cazares, Dianne Kobayashi
3rd: Frances Yamasaki, Madel Yawata
Men 60+ 3.0/3.5
1st: Walt Ando, Donald Toy
2nd: Gary Itano, Donny Yep
3rd: Ted Chen, Terry Owens
Mixed 60+ 3.0
1st: Helen Sun, Donny Yep
2nd: Laurel Hirouji, Jeff Hirouji
3rd: Shirley Kaichi, Wayne Hamamoto
Mixed 60+ 3.5
1st: Cyndee Cazares, Donald Toy
2nd: Joyce Eng, Herbert Lou
3rd: Bonnie Goodman, Greg Goodman
Women<59 3.5
1st: Diane Kuramoto, Carol Sakamoto
2nd: May Patterson, Mako Sako
3rd: Karl Lowe, Leslie Kawai
Men<59 3.0/3.5
1st: Lance Hoy, Scott Hoy
2nd: Watt Ando, Peter Ho
3rd: Darryl Iwasaki, Robert Uyehara
Men<59 4.0
1st: Ji Park, Scott Hatakeyama
2nd: Johnny Cheng, Daniel Kwon
3rd: Michael McClean, Carlo R.
Mixed<59 3.0
1st: John Shimazaki, Linda Shimazaki
2nd: John Tanaka, Jill Tanaka
3rd: Robby Uyehara, Aimee Iwasaki
Mixed<59 3.5
1st: Kelly Woodrum, Ted Chen
2nd: Julie Yu, Howard Yu
3rd: Diane Kuramoto, Lance Kuramoto
Mixed<59 4.0
1st: Ji Park, Cindy Chan
2nd: Brian Lee, Aimee Burdette
3rd: Michael McClean, Tamara Novak