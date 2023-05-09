A scene from Robert Shoji’s “The Fourth March,” which is about Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and a young Japanese American activist.

GARDENA — In celebration of AAPI Heritage Month, five diverse short films will be shown on Saturday, May 20, from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Gardena Valley Japanese Cultural Institute, 1964 W. 162nd St., Gardena.

“40 14 Tango in Torrance” by Teresa Matsushima, “The Fourth March” by Robert Shoji, “Here in Manzanar” by Steve Nagano, “Honor, Recognition, and Respect” by George Wada, and “Kubota to the Chinese Poets Detained on Angel Island” by Don Bannai will be screened, followed by a panel discussion and Q&A session with the filmmakers.

Pre-registration is required. Entry fee is $15 per person. To register for this event, go online to www.jci-gardena.org/gvjci-upcoming-events.

For more information, contact Stephanie Mayeda, program manager, at (310) 324-6611, ext. 102 or smayeda@jci-gardena.org.