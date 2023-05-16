Photo by MIKEY HIRANO CULROSS/Rafu Shimpo

LONG BEACH — The 23rd annual U.S. Sumo Open will be held on Saturday, May 20, at the Walter Pyramid on the Cal State Long Beach campus.

Enjoy the live action and excitement of 150 back-to-back matches in one afternoon. The top annual sumo event in North America is back for Year 23. Don’t miss this once-a-year opportunity, among 4,000 fans, to cheer on 60 international sumo wrestlers from 10 countries. Multiple world sumo champions will crash as the drama continues.

The main event from 1 to 4 p.m. will feature top sumo talent, and the Openweight class competition where skill and strategy can overcome size.

Preliminary matches begin at 11 a.m., qualifying for the main event.

Top sumo champions are expected from Japan, Mongolia, New Zealand, Egypt, Hungary, Bulgaria, Poland, Ukraine, Russia, Brazil, Venezuela, Canada, and the U.S.

The venue has the largest Jumbotron among all universities in the U.S. Catch instant replays and slow-mo.

Yama will be the head judge and special guest. He will be available after the event to sign copies of his new book, “Yamamoto Sumo Secrets.” On May 20 at 7 a.m., he will be featured in a segment of CBS’ “Saturday Morning.”

Ringside and floor reserved seats are sold out. Floor bleachers: $50, 80% sold. Lower bleachers, $45 — a few seats left. Upper bleachers: $30. Children 5 and under are free on parent’s lap. CSULB student discounts with ID are available.

Info: https://www.usasumo.com/us-sumo-open/2023-us-sumo-open/

If you have any issues ordering online, feel free to call the Ticket Office directly at (562) 985-4949.

Attendees may shoot video or photos for personal use only, not for posting or broadcast.

Cal State Long Beach has a “clear bag” policy for attendees.

U.S. Sumo Open T-shirts can be customized on-site.

Shin Sen Gumi has prepared a Deluxe Bento Box for fans. Enjoy savory and authentic cuisine while you catch the sumo action.

Sponsors: Hakutsuru Sake, Sapporo Premium Beer

Official hotel: Hotel Current, 5325 E. Pacific Coast Hwy., Long Beach. Just 1.4 miles from the Pyramid. Discounted rate of $159 per night with code: 051823US. Info: https://www.hotelcurrent.com/

Featured Athletes

Mendsaikhan Tsogt-Erdene

5’10,” 320 lbs.

Mongolia

U.S. Sumo Open Champion (’22)

World Sumo Jr. Champion (’16)

Moataz Elkotb

5’11,” 253 lbs.

Egypt

U.S. Sumo Open Champion (’20, ’22)

Egyptian Sumo Champion

Makini Manu

6’0,” 405 lbs.

New Zealand

U.S. Sumo Open silver (’22)

U.S. Sumo Open bronze (’21)

Takeshi Amitani

5’7,” 220 lbs.

Japan

U.S. Sumo Open Champion (’17, ’19)

Japanese University Sumo Champ

Maxim Lugansky

6’4,” 205 lbs.

Russia

World Championships medals (2x)

European Sumo Champion (7x)

Usukhbayar Ochirkhuu

6’2,” 220 lbs.

Mongolia

World Championships medals (5x)

World Games medals (2x)