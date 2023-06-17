Gerald Ishibashi and Royce Jones perform “Rock and Roll Heaven” in tribute to the late guitarist David Jingu at “Sansei Rocker — Behind the Curtain” on June 3 at the Japanese American National Museum’s National Center for the Preservation of Democracy in Little Tokyo.

“I feel David is looking over our shoulders to make sure we use our talents to uplift humanity,” Ishibashi said.

Written and produced by Harry Manaka, seen above performing on the Hammond B3 keyboard, the rockers played songs from the Sansei dance party era for a sold-out audience.

The band includes Bobby Flores on electric bass, Wayne T. Wakai on keyboards, John DePatie on lead guitar, Harold Payne, vocals and guitar, percussionist Richie Gajate Garcia, and Charles Ruggiero on drums.

Above, Ishibashi thanks Kenny Fukumoto, a veteran of the Vietnam War, for his service after a segment paying tribute to the veterans.

Photos by GWEN MURANAKA/Rafu Shimpo