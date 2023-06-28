Mia Yamada from Girl Scout Troop 17445 has earned her Padma Award at the Cadette level.

The Padma Award is a four-level program for Girl Scouts (Brownies, Juniors, Cadettes and Seniors/Ambassadors).

The purpose of the award is to give a Girl Scout guidance in achieving the spiritual side of the Girl Scout promise and law.

Mia’s parents are members of the Gardena Buddhist Church.

If you are interested in finding out more about the troop, contact Patti Nishimura at pattinishimura@gmail.com or (310) 613-0729.

(Live Shoot Photography)