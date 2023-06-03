Kazu Kusano

SANTA CLARITA — “Pretty Beast,” a one-woman show featuring Kazu Kusano, will be presented on Saturday, June 10, at 8 p.m. at The Main, 24266 Main St., Santa Clarita.

Raised in Japan by a schizophrenic mother and a distant, alcoholic father, Kusano discovered humor as a shield to survive and battle sexist stereotypes. She is haunted by the label Otoko-Onna (男女 “boy-girl”) but doesn’t allow it to define her. “Pretty Beast” is Kusano’s examination of her journey to self-acceptance and an exploration of healing existential pain with laughter.

Through monologue and re-enactment, she explores challenges that fueled her comedy and her move to America. An award-winning solo performer, Kusano delivers wry observation and raw physicality in this exuberant, rebellious ride.

For tickets, visit www.kazukusano.com or go to www.eventbrite.com and search for Kazu Kusano. For venue information, visit https://atthemain.org.