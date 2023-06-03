New signage at a former Union Bank branch in Gardena. U.S. Bancorp in early December completed the acquisition of the MUFG Union Bank core regional banking franchise from Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group. The conversion of Union Bank branches, primarily in California, to U.S. Bank branches took place over Memorial Day weekend. Union Bank account holders were given new account numbers and routing numbers, and were instructed on how to change their user names and passwords online. (J.K. YAMAMOTO/Rafu Shimpo)