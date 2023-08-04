Participants in the 2019 commemoration at Koyasan Buddhist Temple pay their respects in front of the Hiroshima Peace Flame. (J.K. YAMAMOTO/Rafu Shimpo)

The 78th commemoration service for Hiroshima and Nagasaki victims and survivors will be held on Sunday, Aug. 6, from 2 to 3 p.m. at Koyasan Buddhist Temple, 342 1st St. in Little Tokyo.

2023 marks 78 years since atomic bombs were detonated over Hiroshima and Nagasaki — the only times nuclear weapons have been used during warfare.

The American Society of Hiroshima-Nagasaki A-Bomb Survivors would like to invite the public to our 78th annual Commemoration Service for A-Bomb Victims and Survivors, which will be held in-person for the first time in three years due to the pandemic. We look forward to seeing our friends and colleagues as we honor those who perished and support the survivors who are still with us.

This year’s guest speaker will be Dr. Gloria Montebruno-Saller, who will reflect on the past four years and how we have grown stronger and able to reach a wider audience with our peace mission. We will also have special messages from the mayors of Hiroshima and Nagasaki and Bishop Matsumoto from Koyasan Buddhist Temple, plus an update of our past events.

This event will be emceed by ASA Interim Co-President Howard Kakita and Director Darrell Miho.

For questions, please contact:

Darrell Miho at darrellmiho@gmail.com or

Dr. Gloria Montebruno-Saller at gmontebrunophd@gmail.com

The American Society of Hiroshima-Nagasaki A-Bomb Survivors is a group of atomic bomb survivors who were in Hiroshima or Nagasaki in 1945. ASA is a nonprofit organizations that represents over 300 members from Hawaii and Los Angeles who have witnessed atrocities that cannot be imagined.



ASA’s hope is for peace in the world we live in through the abolishment of all nuclear weapons so that no one else will ever experience the pain and suffering that its members have endured.