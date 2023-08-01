Evan Kitahara

SACRAMENTO – Gov. Gavin Newsom on July 28 announced his appointment of 17 Superior Court judges — one in Alameda County; one in Fresno County; one in Kern County; three in Los Angeles County; one in Merced County; one in Orange County; one in Sacramento County; one in San Bernardino County; two in San Diego County; two in San Luis Obispo County; two in Shasta County; and one in Ventura County.

Evan A. Kitahara of Los Angeles County has been appointed to serve as a judge in the Los Angeles County Superior Court. He has served as a commissioner at the Los Angeles County Superior Court since 2019.

Kitahara served as a deputy public defender at the Los Angeles County Public Defender’s Office from 1997 to 2019 and as a child support enforcement officer at the San Diego County District Attorney’s Office, Child Support Enforcement Bureau in 1997.

Kitahara earned a Juris Doctor degree from the University of San Diego Law School. He fills the vacancy created by the retirement of Judge Craig Karlan. He is a Democrat.

The compensation for each of these positions is $231,174.