Enjoy dancing and taiko performances at Gardena Buddhist Church’s Obon Festival on Saturday and Sunday. (J.K. YAMAMOTO/Rafu Shimpo)

GARDENA — “A New Beginning” is the theme of Gardena Buddhist Church’s 2023 Obon Festival, to be held Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 5-6, from 3 to 9 p.m.

Taiko performances both days at 5 p.m. will be followed by Obon dancing from 6 to 8 p.m. Afuso Ryu Kenkyuu Choichi Kai will provide live sanshin music for “Asadoya Yunta” and “Ashibinaa.”

Songs will include “Bon Odori Uta,” “Ei Ja Nai Ka,” “Gassho Ondo,” “Hama Kara Mura Kara Miyako Kara,” “Hibari Ondo,” “Hokkai no Abarembo,” “Honen Bon Uta,” “Kangi-e,” “Kyushu Tanko Bushi,” “Sakura Ondo,” “Shiawase Samba,” “Shinran Ondo” and “Tokyo Ondo.”

The last dance practice was held on July 27, but those unfamiliar with the dances can follow the lead dancers.

Food booths will offer different menus on Saturday and Sunday. Aug. 5 — Sushi and chirashi, dango, Spam musubi, chicken teriyaki, shave ice. Aug. 6 — Sushi and chirashi, dango, Spam musubi, hot dog and chili rice, Kinecta ice cream truck.

Bingo from 5 to 9 p.m. Saturday only. Carnival games, jumper and slide, and craft boutique on Saturday and Sunday. New this year: Credit card sales.

GBC is located at 1517 W. 166th St., Gardena. For more information, call (310) 327-940 or visit www.gardenabuddhistchurch.org.

To see video of the July 9 Obon and Hatsubon service, go to the website and click “Obon Info.”

For an explanation of Obon, go to: www.buddhistchurchesofamerica.org/obon-gathering-of-joy