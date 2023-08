Sadako “Sadie” Tokumori, 95-year-old, Hawaii-born resident of Gardena, passed away on May 14, 2023. She is survived by her son, Gary (Linda McDonnell) Tokumori; granddaughter, Brittney Tokumori; sisters-in-law, Sally Kobashigawa, Sonoko Kobashigawa, and Queenie Kobashigawa; and many nieces, nephews, and other relatives.

Memorial services will be held on Saturday, September 2, 2023, 4:00 p.m., at Hosoi Garden Mortuary, 30 N. Kukui Street, Honolulu, Hawaii.

