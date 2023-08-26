Broken glass doors at -8 Degrees C and Sweet Rice in Pacific Square on Monday morning. (GWEN MURANAKA/Rafu Shimpo)

By GWEN MURANAKA, Rafu Senior Editor

GARDENA — Robbers broke glass doors and hit six businesses in Pacific Square Shopping Center in Gardena early Monday morning as Tropical Storm Hilary passed through Southern California.

Three men were captured on video driving a car through the plaza and breaking into the businesses at 5:30 a.m. Suspects have yet to be identified.

The businesses impacted include: Akane Chaya, Bowl Thai Grill, Sunmerry Bakery, Sweet Rice, -8 Degrees C, and Wooga Sullungtang. Pacific Square is a popular destination with many Japanese, Japanese American and Asian American customers.

Sgt. Brian Messina of the Gardena Police Department said that the combined businesses reported several thousand dollars of lost property. By the next day the damage to the doors had been repaired, but the incidents are another challenge facing small businesses.

The sergeant said that this type of crime has become prevalent.

“This is plaguing the entire South Bay right now, not just Gardena. It’s happening in all of Southern California,” he said. “It is unusual to hit so many at the same time.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Gardena Police Det. Bazan at (310) 217-6127.