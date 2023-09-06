In “After Life,” counselors help people who have recently died.

TORRANCE — Faith United Methodist Church, 2115 W. 182nd St. in Torrance, will screen Hirokazu Kore-eda’s “After Life” (1998) on Sunday, Sept. 17, at 3 p.m. as part of its monthly Japanese Movie Night series.

A group of people who have recently died find themselves in a limbo realm resembling a relatively mundane building. Counselors, including Takashi (Arata) and Shiori (Erika Oda), are on hand to help new arrivals pick one memory from their lives to bring with them into eternity. Once the memories are chosen, the staff makes a short film representing each one, and the films make up a collage of thoughtful cinematic moments.

Roger Ebert wrote, “Kore-eda, with this film and the 1997 masterpiece ‘Maborosi,’ has earned the right to be considered with Kurosawa, Bergman and other great humanists of the cinema. His films embrace the mystery of life, and encourage us to think about why we are here, and what makes us truly happy.”

Postponed from last month. Free admission and popcorn. There will be a short reflection after the movie.

For more information, call (310) 217-7000 or visit http://faithsouthbay.org.