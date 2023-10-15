The latest feature from Hayao Miyazaki and Studio Ghibli is “The Boy and the Heron.” Japanese title: 君たちはどう生きるか”Kimitachi wa Dō Ikiru ka” (How Do You Live?”)

The Animation Is Film Festival 2023 will be held from Oct. 18 to 22 at TCL Chinese 6 Theatres, 6801 Hollywood Blvd. in Hollywood.

Animation Is Film” festival returns to Hollywood to showcase a curated selection of animated cinema from around the world, including but not limited to films from Japan, France, Belgium, and more.

This fall, Japan House Los Angeles partners with AIF in offering a special 25% discount code (JHLA) to enjoy the festival’s selection of Japanese films.

The festival is produced by GKIDS in collaboration with Annecy International Animation Film Festival and Variety.

• “The Boy and the Heron” on Wednesday, Oct. 18 at 7 p.m. (sold out) and Sunday, Oct. 22, at 12 p.m. (newly added) at TCL Chinese Theatres-IMAX. $15 general, $12 seniors and children

A young boy named Mahito yearning for his mother ventures into a world shared by the living and the dead. There, death comes to an end and life finds a new beginning. A semi-autobiographical fantasy about life, death, and creation, in tribute to friendship from the mind of Hayao Miyazaki.

• “The Concierge” on Saturday, Oct. 21, at 3 p.m. at TCL Chinese Theatres-Auditorium 1. $15 general, $12 seniors and children.

Step into the enchanting Hokkyoku Department Store, where the shoppers are animals of all shapes and sizes. Big-hearted newcomer Akino aims to emulate her colleague, Mori, as the perfect concierge. Tested by the demands of her unique clientele, Akino must learn how to flourish in her dream role all while under the watchful (and intense) eye of her manager, Mr. Todo.

• “Phoenix: Reminiscence of Flower” on Saturday, Oct. 21, at 5:30 p.m. at TCL Chinese Theatres-Auditorium 1. $15 general, $12 seniors and children.

Following a tragedy on the desolate planet Eden17, Romi is placed in a state of cryo-preservation. When she wakes over a thousand years in the future, alone but embraced as royalty on the now civilized planet, she embarks on a journey to fulfill a promise she made to her young son: to return to Earth. Adapting Osamu Tezuka’s legendary manga series, director Shojiro Nishimi and Studio4℃’s film is a visual and spiritual feast.

For tickets and more information, go to: www.japanhousela.com/events/animation-is-film-festival-2023/