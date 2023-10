Nancy Uyemura (Rafu Shimpo photo)

“Yon,” an exhibition featuring works by Ako Castuera, Sam Nakahira, Rob Sato and Nancy Uyemura, is on view at Seaver Gallery, located at Marlborough School, 250 S. Rossmore Ave., Los Angeles, through Nov. 3.

An artist reception will be held on Saturday, Oct. 7, from 3 to 5 p.m.

Attendees are asked to park on campus by using the 3rd Street entrance. No parking on side streets.

For more information on the gallery, visit: www.marlborough.org/arts/visual-arts/now-showing-va