PASADENA — After a four-year hiatus, the Mutual Trading Japanese Food and Restaurant Expo returned for its 32nd edition on Sept. 23 at the Pasadena Convention Center.
With nearly 150 exhibitors, the event is the largest and longest-running event of its kind outside of Japan.
Thousands attended, among them restaurant owners, foodies and those who simply embrace the taste of food and drink from Japan.
As the world continues to emerge from the pandemic, the food service and retail industries face a changed landscape, one that is vastly different from the pre-COVID days.
Among the highlights of the expo were sake and food pairing workshops, expert knife artisans, scores of free tasting offers, and of course, the liquor pavilion featuring the finest in Japanese beer, wine and sake.