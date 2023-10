Nancy Fumiye Shibata was born on December 21, 1934, in Sacramento, Calif. and passed away peacefully on September 26, 2023.

She is survived by sons, Bruce (Marie) and Craig (Kyran) Shibata; daughters, Nanelle (Kurt) Wong and Noreene Shibata; grandsons, Scott Wong and Nathan Shibata; granddaughters, Lauren (Jeff) Wong-Kuo, Rachel Wong and Kayla Shibata.

A funeral service will be held at Orange County Buddhist Church, 909 S. Dale Ave., Anaheim, CA 92804 on Saturday, October 28, 2023 from 4 p.m.

www.fukuimortuary.com (213) 626-0441