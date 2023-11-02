OSAKA – U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai met Oct. 29 with Japanese Minister of Economy, Trade, and Industry Yasutoshi Nishimura on the margins of the G7 Trade Ministers’ Meeting.

Tai began by thanking the government of Japan for its leadership during its G7 presidency in 2023. She particularly complimented Japan for its outreach to include additional countries during the ministerial sessions, as well as international economic and trade institutions.

Tai and Nishimura discussed the World Trade Organization and the upcoming 13th Ministerial Conference. Tai reiterated the U.S.’ belief that all members must be able use the WTO’s dispute settlement system to resolve disputes. She noted the constructive tone of the conversations on this topic from a diverse range of members in Geneva.

Tai and Nishimura also reflected on the latest updates on the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework negotiations, noting the progress made at the most recent negotiating round in Kuala Lumpur. Tai thanked Nishimura for his participation in the IPEF virtual ministerial in October and stated that she looks forward to welcoming him in San Francisco for APEC (Asian-Pacific Economic Cooperation) next month.

Finally, Tai and Nishimura discussed the importance of the U.S.-Japan Partnership on Trade as a key forum to address bilateral trade issues. They both noted that they were looking forward to the next round of meetings under the Partnership on Trade in December.

Tai met on the same day with Japanese Minister for Foreign Affairs Yoko Kamikawa.

Tai began by thanking the government of Japan for designing a substantive and informative agenda, which has facilitated candid discussions during this year’s Trade Ministers’ Meeting.

Tai and Kamikawa discussed updates on the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework. Kamikawa noted the tangible progress that was made at the most recent negotiating round in Kuala Lumpur and reiterated Japan’s commitment to the IPEF. Tai noted that Prime Minister Fumio Kishida hosted President Biden in Tokyo in May 2022 to formally launch the IPEF and thanked the government of Japan for its continued support.

Tai and Kamikawa also reflected on their shared concerns regarding non-market economic policies and practices. Tai pointed to the Joint Declaration Against Trade-Related Economic Coercion and Non-Market Policies and Practices in June as an example of the U.S., Japan, and their partners coming together to address serious issues affecting their people.

Finally, Tai thanked Kamikawa for the government of Japan’s support for the U.S.-Japan Partnership on Trade, which will hold its next meeting in Washington, D.C.