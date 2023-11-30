Rafu Staff and Wire Service Reports

SANTA ANA — Orange County Chief Executive Officer Frank Kim has announced his retirement after nearly 29 years with the county, eight of them as CEO.

Frank Kim

In a Nov. 27 memo to Supervisor Donald Wagner, chairman of the Orange County Board of Supervisors, and to the other supervisors, Kim wrote:

“I am writing to inform you that I will be retiring from my position as county executive officer with the County of Orange between March 31, 2024 to July 11, 2024.

“After careful consideration, I believe this is the right time for me to embark on this new chapter in my life. I have thoroughly enjoyed my time at the County of Orange and am grateful for the opportunities for professional and personal growth that I have experienced during my tenure here. I have had the privilege of working alongside a dedicated and talented team, and I am proud of the accomplishments we have achieved together.

“In preparation for my departure, I am committed to ensuring a smooth transition. I am more than willing to assist in onboarding my replacement and to provide any necessary support during this period. The date range for my retirement should provide sufficient time to complete a successful recruitment.

“I would like to take this opportunity to express my gratitude to the Board of Supervisors, past and present, for the support and trust I have received over the years. I leave with cherished memories and look forward to the adventures that retirement will bring.

“Thank you once again for the invaluable experiences and the positive impact the County of Orange has had on my career in public service.”

Kim, who will turn 55 next year, turned in his retirement papers on Monday.

He was promoted to CEO in 2015, replacing Michael Giancola, who retired after two years as CEO. Kim served as interim CEO for six months before he got the job officially.

Kim was chief financial officer before he ascended to chief executive. He was praised for helping to steer the county through the Great Recession as budget director before being promoted to CFO in 2013.

Kim was instrumental in helping to ease the homeless crisis through the federal court when homeless advocates sued as the county attempted to clear up an encampment along the riverbed in Anaheim. Homelessness became such a crisis in the county there was an encampment in the shadow of the Orange County Superior Courthouse in the Plaza of the Flags.

Kim also was CEO for the building of the new county Hall of Administration and several other office buildings for the county in downtown Santa Ana. And then he led the county through the COVID-19 pandemic.

He was CEO when the county finally paid off its debts stemming from the mid-1990s bankruptcy that made national headlines. Kim’s first job with the county was as an accountant and he recalled how he had to use microfiche in the county auditor’s office because the attorneys had seized all the paper records after the financial implosion.

Kim recommended that the Board of Supervisors create a committee to coordinate an executive recruitment. That could take six months, he said.

Kim’s announcement was unexpected as it comes just over a year after the Board of Supervisors approved a three-year contract with him that included a $376,000 annual salary.

Supervisor Andrew Do said at the time, “Frank Kim has been an amazing CEO. He’s so hands-on, so available and … his years of experience as the former CFO has allowed Frank to know all of the nooks and crannies in the county.”