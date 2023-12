A private graveside service for the late Wilson M. Ogata, 93-year-old, Hawaii-born, resident of Culver City, who passed away on October 31, 2023, was held on Saturday, November 18, at Rose Hills Memorial Park in Whittier.

He is survived by his beloved wife, Aiko E. Ogata; son, Gary (Jennifer) Ogata; grandson, Liam Ogata; he is also survived by nieces, nephews and other relatives.

