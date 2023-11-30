CULVER CITY — The 13th annual Golden Future, Southern California’s premier 50+ senior expo, will be held on Saturday, Dec. 2, from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Culver City Senior Center, 4095 Overland Ave. in Culver City.

Free admission. Free self-parking the Culver City Senior Center parking lot or across the street at the Veterans Memorial Building.

Bring yourself, your parent, your grandparent, friends and family to gather information about retirement, financial planning, housing, jobs, healthcare, fitness/nutrition, insurance, Medicare, Social Security and more.

The event will feature health screenings, expert talks/workshops, games, 60+ vendor booths, prizes and giveaways, DIY arts and crafts, free tote bag with goodies, bingo with cash prizes, haircuts and nail manicures, a $150 grocery raffle, and speed meet & greet.

For more information, call (805) 716-3303, email info@goldenfutureexpos.com or visit www.goldenfutureseniorexpo.com. Online registration is available.