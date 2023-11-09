Tak Murase, 96, passed away on August 9, 2023.

Private family services were held on October 28, 2023. Tak was a beloved long-time member of St. Mary’s Episcopal Church, the Monterey Park Japanese American Senior Citizens, and San Gabriel Nikkei Senior Clubs. He was an active volunteer at the Little Tokyo Koban in downtown Los Angeles.

He was predeceased by his parents, Masakazu and Akiko Murase; and grandchild, Andrew Murase.

He is survived by his beloved wife of nearly 70 years, Grace (married in 1953); children, Cheryl (Ken Kawaguchi), Richard (Carole Kochi) and Ron (Valerie); grandchildren, Whitni, Ryan, Cory and Casey; sister, Chiyeko Iguchi; and many nieces and nephews.

