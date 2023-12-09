UNLV faculty members Naoko Takemaru, Patricia Navarro-Velez and Cha Jan “Jerry” Chang were identified as the victims of the shooting. (UNLV)

Rafu Staff Report

LAS VEGAS — The three people shot to death on the University of Nevada, Las Vegas campus Wednesday were all faculty members.

The Clark County Coroner/Medical Examiner’s Office on Friday identified one of the victims as Naoko Takemaru, 69, of Las Vegas, an associate professor of Japanese studies.

According to the UNLV website, Takemaru was the author of “Women in the Language and Society of Japan: The Linguistic Roots of Bias” (McFarland, 2010). Her other publications include articles in refereed journals and conference proceedings, as well as book reviews.

Takemaru taught all levels of Japanese language, conversation, composition, grammar, culture, and Japanese-English translation. She also coordinated Japanese language programs at the university level. At UNLV, she oversaw the entire Japanese Studies Program and taught upper-division courses on Japanese language, culture, and business.

Takemaru received the William Morris Award for Excellence in Teaching from the College of Liberal Arts at UNLV.

The gunman, Anthony James Polito, 67, died in a shootout with police.

In a statement on Thursday, UNLV President Keith Whitfield said: “Yesterday was the most difficult day in the history of our university. Words are still hard to come by as we’re only beginning to process the grief, loss, anger, and fear associated with Wednesday’s tragic campus shooting that took the lives of three of our cherished faculty members. Another faculty member remains hospitalized.

“We’ve now learned that two of the victims who passed away – Patricia Navarro-Velez and Cha Jan ‘Jerry’ Chang – were members of our Lee Business School faculty. The third victim, also a UNLV faculty member, will be identified following notification of next of kin.

“Dr. Navarro-Velez, an assistant professor of accounting, had devoted her career to educating the next generation of accountants. She joined UNLV nearly five years ago as a professor of accounting, where she primarily focused on teaching accounting information systems.

“Dr. Chang was a long-time educator of management information systems, spending more than 20 years of his academic career teaching a generation of UNLV Lee Business School students.

“My heart breaks for the families, friends, and loved ones of Dr. Navarro and Dr. Chang, and for all of the victims of this senseless act of violence that has physically and emotionally affected so many.

“The incredible outpouring of love, support, and concern directed to UNLV and our students and staff over the last 24 hours provides great comfort during this trying time. While what happened yesterday is in many ways the realization of our greatest fear, we all owe a tremendous debt of gratitude for our brave men and women in University Police Services, who along with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, the Clark County Fire Department and other first responders answered the call to action swiftly, decisively, and in a manner indicative of their intense training and coordination.

“I had the opportunity this morning to speak with and listen to students residing on campus. During this time, it’s especially important for all of us to be there for each other and I am committed to doing all I can for all of our students and staff – to listen, to comfort, and to let them know we care deeply about them and their wellbeing.

“What students, employees, and campus visitors endured yesterday during the shooting and the tense aftermath is life-changing. I again thank everyone for taking the call to shelter in place seriously. It was imperative for law enforcement to clear every room in every building on our campus to ensure continued safety, and I’m grateful for the immense courage and cooperation you all showed.

“I’m also grateful to Clark County and the community partners operating the Vegas Strong Resiliency Center in the immediate aftermath of yesterday’s incident. They served as a reunification and resource site for many students, staff, and family members and counseling, food, transportation and other services.

“I won’t sugarcoat it. We are all hurting right now. But it’s in these trying times that we need to lean on one another for support. I urge you to check in on each other and utilize counseling services if you need them, which are available through CAPS, the Employee Assistance Program, or by contacting the Vegas Strong Resiliency Center at (702) 455-AIDE or at http://facofsouthernnevada.org.

“I am in the process of working with the university’s senior leadership team, in coordination with the Nevada System of Higher Education, to determine timing of the remainder of our academic calendar this semester, including finals and commencement. I anticipate sharing an update on Friday.

“I encourage everyone to visit http://unlvstrong.unlv.edu for continuing updates on resources, campus operations, and more in the coming days. We can and will get through this together if we help one another.”

Sheriff Kevin McMahill of the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department on Thursday provided the following account of the incident: “On Dec. 6, 2023, at approximately 11:45 a.m., LVMPD Dispatch received a report of a shooting occurring on the UNLV campuslocated in the 4500 block of South Maryland Parkway. UNLV and LVMPD officers immediately responded. Officers arrived and were able to identify the gunfire coming from Beam Hall and immediately made entry.

“Near the main entrance of the building, UNLV officers encountered the suspect, later identified as 67-year-old Anthony James Polito, exiting. Polito shot at the officers, causing the UNLVofficers to return fire, striking Polito multiple times. He collapsed to the ground and was taken into custody. Medical personnel responded and pronounced Polito deceased at the scene.

“A systematic search was conducted of Beam Hall [and] several other buildings for additional suspects and victims. Two victims were located on the third floor and one victim was located on the fourth floor. These three victims were pronounced deceased at the scene.

“Another scene was located on the fifth floor, where it is believed a fourth victim, an adult male, was shot. This victim was able to make it to the ground floor before he was transported to Sunrise Hospital and is listed in life-threatening condition. (A subsequent report said that the victim, also a faculty member, was listed in stable condition.)

“The LVMPD Homicide Section responded and took over the investigation. Detectives learned Polito arrived at the university, exited his vehicle, put objects in his waistband, and then walked into the building. It is unknown currently the sequence of events leading up to the first call to 911 at 11:45 a.m. and Polito’s encounter with officers outside the building at 11:55 a.m.

“On Polito’s body, detectives located a list of possible targeted individuals. However, none of the victims of the shooting were named on the list. (Police have contacted all but one of the people on the list.)

“Polito’s vehicle was located on school property equipped with a dashcam. After securing a search warrant, detectives were able to view the footage and discovered he had stopped at a Henderson post office.

“It was learned that Polito dropped off 22 pieces of mail to various university personnel across the country with no return address. The contents of the envelopes are currently being evaluated.

“A search warrant of Polito’s residence was conducted. The search revealed documents similar to a last will and testament, along with several computer and hard drive components, and ammunition consistent with the cartridge casings located on scene.

“This is still an ongoing investigation. The identity of the officers involved in the officer-involved shooting will be provided by the UNLV Police Department within 48 hours of the initial incident. A video of today’s briefing can be viewed by clicking on the following link: https://youtube.com/live/58-b8gahDys?feature=share

“Anyone with any information about this incident or anyone who was at Beam Hall on Dec. 6 is urged to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section by phone at (702) 828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at (702) 385-5555, or on the Internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.”

CNN quoted McMahill as saying that police are still trying to understand the gunman’s motive behind the shooting and that Polito applied and was denied “numerous times” for jobs at different Nevada higher education institutions.

Authorities indicated Polito was struggling financially. When they executed the search warrant at his apartment, an eviction notice was found on the door, McMahill said.