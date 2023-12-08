Pokémon GO Tour: Sinnoh to be held at the iconic Rose Bowl Stadium February 17-18

Niantic is hosting the next event at the legendary Rose Bowl Stadium in Pasadena, California on February 17-18, 2024.

This marks the first time that Niantic will host a major live event in the Los Angeles area. Thousands of Pokémon Trainers from around the world are expected to attend to experience two days of catching, trading, and battling with their favorite Pokémon.

Pokémon GO Tour: Sinnoh – Los Angeles will feature Pokémon originally discovered in the Sinnoh region from Pokémon Diamond and Pokémon Pearl. One-day tickets are now on sale here for $30 (U.S.). Tickets include one day of event gameplay, and attendees may purchase add-ons that extend the citywide gameplay for an additional day.

“The Rose Bowl Stadium is excited to welcome the Pokémon GO Tour to America’s Stadium and the City of Pasadena,” said Chief Executive Officer / General Manager, Jens Weiden. “This family-friendly event brings gamers and our local community, alike, to experience this unique event at one of the most iconic venues in the world.”

Trainers playing throughout Los Angeles during the ticketed event hours of 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. PST can encounter wild Pokémon from all habitats (event gameplay will be exclusive to ticket holders). Pokémon Trainers around the world can join the adventure at no cost by participating in the accompanying global event, Pokémon GO Tour: Sinnoh – Global on February 24 and 25, 2024.