A CMV-22B Osprey, attached to VRM-30 Titans, lands on the flight deck aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), during flight operations in support of the Multi-Large Deck Event (MLDE) with the USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) and Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF) First-in-class helicopter destroyer JS Hyuga (DDH 181), in the Philippine Sea, Nov. 8. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Keyly Santizo)

DOD News

WASHINGTON — The Defense Department office that oversees the military’s tiltrotor aircraft program is coordinating with the Air Force, Navy and Marine Corps as they conduct an operational standdown of all CV-22 Osprey variants, Deputy Pentagon Press Secretary Sabrina Singh said Thursday.

Singh said the decision by the services to ground their platforms was taken out of an abundance of caution as the Air Force continues its investigation following last week’s CV-22A Osprey mishap off the shore of Yakushima Island, Japan that killed eight airmen.

She added that the decision by each of the services to conduct the operational standdown reflects the priority Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III has placed on operational safety.

“The secretary fully supports the services and their [decision], out of an abundance of caution, to stand these aircraft down,” she said.

Singh added that while there “will always be an inherent risk in military aviation,” DOD consistently strives to mitigate that risk.

“We will continue to maintain a high level of operational standardization for all of our pilots and all of our crew,” she said.

She said each service will determine guidelines for resuming flight operations in coordination with the DOD’s V-22 joint program office after conducting operational safety investigations within their fleets.

The Air Force Special Operations Command is leading the investigation into last week’s mishap.

Singh echoed Austin’s condolences for the family and loved ones of the service members who were lost in the crash.

“The entire Department of Defense mourns alongside the families and the loved ones of those who lost their lives today in the service of their country,” Austin said in a statement this week. “My heart also goes out to those who were serving alongside these brave men and women in Japan.”

Singh added that the department is grateful to the Japanese government for their assistance in the search and recovery efforts.

“We will continue to work with them on sharing information and safety procedures during the investigation,” she said.

Search and Recovery

A search and rescue operation had been ongoing for any possible survivors. That operation has now transitioned to a search and recovery operation. At the same time, Air Force Special Operations Command has released the names of the eight deceased service members.

A news release explained that a change in mission from rescue to recovery happens when it’s determined that it is unlikely there are any survivors.

During a news briefing Tuesday, Pentagon Press Secretary Air Force Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder said all families of those airmen have now been notified.

“Our deepest condolences go out to the families, friends, and colleagues of these eight American airmen who are impacted by this tragic mishap and the immeasurable loss of life,” said Ryder. “We want to thank the government of Japan for all of their assistance.”

The deceased airmen are:

Air Force Maj. Jeffrey T. Hoernemann, 32, of Andover, Minn., was a CV-22 Osprey instructor pilot and officer in charge of training. He was assigned to the 21st Special Operations Squadron, 353rd Special Operations Wing at Yokota Air Base, Japan.

Air Force Maj. Eric V. Spendlove, 36, of St. George, Utah, was a residency trained flight surgeon and medical operations flight commander. He was assigned to the 1st Special Operations Squadron, 353rd Special Operations Wing at Kadena Air Base, Japan.

Air Force Maj. Luke A. Unrath, 34, of Riverside was a CV-22 pilot and flight commander. He was assigned to the 21st Special Operations Squadron, 353rd Special Operations Wing, Yokota Air Base.

Air Force Capt. Terrell K. Brayman, 32, of Pittsford, N.Y., was a CV-22 pilot and flight commander. He was assigned to the 21st Special Operations Squadron, 353rd Special Operations Wing at Yokota Air Base.

Air Force Tech. Sgt. Zachary E. Lavoy, 33, of Oviedo, Fla., was a medical operations flight chief. He was assigned to the 1st Special Operations Squadron, 353rd Special Operations Wing at Kadena Air Base.

Air Force Staff Sgt. Jake M. Turnage, 25, of Kennesaw, Ga., was a flight engineer. He was assigned to the 21st Special Operations Squadron, 353rd Special Operations Wing at Yokota Air Base.

Air Force Staff Sgt. Jacob M. Galliher, 24, of Pittsfield, Mass., was a direct support operator. He was assigned to the 43rd Intelligence Squadron, 363rd Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance Wing at Yokota Air Base.

Air Force Senior Airman Brian K. Johnson, 32, of Reynoldsburg, Ohio, was a flight engineer. He was assigned to the 21st Special Operations Squadron, 353rd Special Operations Wing at Yokota Air Base.​

Ryder said the remains of three of the eight have been recovered. The remains of another three airmen have been located and are in the process of being recovered.

“The recovery operation will now focus on locating and recovering the remaining two airmen and aircraft debris,” Ryder said.