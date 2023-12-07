Tsutomu Yamazaki and Nobuko Miyamoto in a scene from “Tampopo.”

TORRANCE — Japanese Movie Night will be presented on Sunday, Dec. 17, at 3 p.m. at Faith United Methodist Church, 2115 W. 182nd St. in Torrance.

This month’s film is Juzo Itami’s “Tampopo” (1985), in which a truck driver (Tsutomu Yamazaki) stops at a small noodle shop and decides to help the owner (Nobuko Miyamoto) with her fledgling business. The story is intertwined with various vignettes about the relationship of love and food. The cast also includes Ken Watanabe and Koji Yakusho. Not rated. With English subtitles.

“It has the irresistible freshness of a recipe that many have tried to copy and none have matche: a barbed, sprawling, scintillating vision of a society happily in thrall to its taste buds,” said Justin Chang of The Los Angeles Times.

Free admission and popcorn. There will be a short reflection after the movie. For more information, call (310) 217-7000 or visit www.faithsouthbay.org.