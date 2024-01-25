“Shinto: The Kami Spirit World of Japan” by Dr. Sokyo Ono in collaboration with William P. Woodward will be released by Tuttle Publishing in April.

Japanese Shinto is the simple belief that the divine dwells in all things around us. “Shinto” is a concise guide to the fundamental elements of the Shinto religion — its rich mythology and symbols, intricate rituals, festivals, ancestral spirits, awe-inspiring architecture and a profound belief in the divine presence in the natural world around us.

This modernized classic, with new color and b&w images, and a new foreword by bestselling author Hector Garcia, reminds us of the intrinsic connection between humanity and nature. Shinto’s reverence for the divine in all aspects of nature can inspire and guide us to achieve a more harmonious and sustainable future.

Readers will discover here the pervasive influence of Shinto on all aspects of contemporary Japanese life and culture. From the hallowed shrines nestled in wooded landscapes to the vibrant tapestry of contemporary Japanese manga, films and video games featuring kami spirits and characters — Shinto is ever-present.

Dr. Sokyo Ono was a professor at Kokugakuin Daigaku, a Shinto university in Tokyo, and lectured for the National Association of Shinto shrines. He also served as executive director of the International Institute for the Study of Religions and the Japan Religious Co-operative Council.

William Woodard directed the research unit of the Religious and Cultural Resources Division, Civil Information & Education Section, SCAP (Supreme Commander for the Allied Powers) from 1946 to 1952.

The foreword was written by Hector Garcia, who was born in Spain and worked in Switzerland before making his home in Japan over 15 years ago. His popular blog kirainet.com led to his internationally successful book “A Geek in Japan.” Along with Francesc Miralles, he is the co-author of the international bestseller “Ikigai: The Japanese Secret to a Long and Happy Life.”

The book includes sketches by Sadao Sakamoto, a priest at Yasukuni Shrine in Tokyo.