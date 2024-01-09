Kent Goichi Iwata passed away on December 20, 2023, 64 years young.

He was born in Santa Monica on March 12, 1959. The youngest of three boys. Kent was predeceased by his parents, Betty Mariko Iwata and Keisuke Iwata. He is survived by his brothers, Stephen and Wallace Iwata; and many relatives from Hawaii and Japan.

Kent had many fishing friends who will miss his fun-loving personality. Kent was a mechanic working on hot rods during the 1970s, an air compressor mechanic during the 1980s and was laundromat manager and mechanic from the 1990s to 2010. He was an expert fisherman as seen in the photo catching a yellowfin tuna weighing over 200 pounds. He appeared on the front cover of the Western Outdoor News on three separate occasions with numerous notable mentions. Kent will be missed by his family and friends.

Service will be held on Saturday, January 13, 11 a.m. at Centenary Methodist Church, 300 S. Central Ave., Los Angeles, CA 90013.

Bento box lunches will be handed out to take home or eat at the church banquet room and celebrate his life. We will all miss him.