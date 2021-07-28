Save Our Seniors Network (SOS) will present Kansha Obon II on Saturday, Aug. 7, from 7 to 9 p.m. outside the Japanese American National Museum, First Street and Central Avenue in Little Tokyo.

The program will feature speakers and entertainment. Performers will include East L.A. Taiko with Maceo Hernandez.

SOS is working to stop the evictions of residents at the Sakura Intermediate Care Facility in Boyle Heights and ensure that they can continue to live on the current campus with bilingual and bicultural care.

SOS is also protesting conditions at the Kei-Ai (formerly Keiro) nursing homes in Lincoln Heights and Gardena that have led to a total of 122 deaths due to COVID.

For more information, visit: www.saveourseniors.network