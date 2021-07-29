A limited-edition Toyo Miyatake x Japangeles tote bag will be available for purchase on Friday, July 30, from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Japanese American Cultural and Community Center, 244 S. San Pedro St. in Little Tokyo. Co-hosted by Little Tokyo Vibes and Japangeles, the collaboration celebrates the ongoing exhibition “Torch: 1932 Los Angeles Olympics Photos by Toyo Miyatake,” now on view at the JACCC’s Doizaki Gallery. Both Alan Miyatake from Toyo Miyatake Studio and Roy Kuroyanagi from Japangeles will be there.