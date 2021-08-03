Donald H. Watanabe passed away on July 18, 2021, at the age of 90. Born in Huelo, Hawaii and raised in Kula, Hawaii, Donald was a long-time resident of Gardena, Calif.

Donald enjoyed tending to his vegetable garden, with bonsai being his life-long hobby. He enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren and caring for his turtles.

Donald was predeceased by his wife, Sachiko K. Watanabe. He is survived by his loving family: son, Wayne (Patrice) Watanabe; daughter, Susan (Robert) Nakashiba; grandchildren, Reid, Janine and Katie Watanabe, Christine, Russell and Lindsay Nakashiba; and great-grandchild, Madison. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews and relatives.

At the request of the family, a private service will be held at a later date. The family requests no koden.

