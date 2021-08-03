A private funeral service for Russell Takeo Muraoka, 61-year-old, Los Angeles-born Sansei, who passed away on July 13, 2021 in Northridge, was held on Friday, July 30, 2021 at Kubota Mortuary, with Bishop Taisen Miyata of Koyasan Buddhist Temple officiating.

He is predeceased by his father, Harold Muraoka; grandfather and grandmother, Takuji and Setsuko Mukai; and is survived by his mother, Shigeko Muraoka; siblings, Cheryl (Richard) Ito and Douglas (Cori Anne) Muraoka; nieces and nephews, Courtney and Kelsie Muraoka and Ryan and Nicholas Ito; also survived by many other relatives.

