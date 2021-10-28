Naomi Takata Sheperd of Six Degrees of Hapa is among over 60 vendors featured at this year’s Kokoro Craft Show from Nov. 1 to 15.

The annual Kokoro Craft Show is back for 2021 as an online boutique for the second year.

The event will feature more than 60 vendors selling a wide range of items.

“Year after year, our dedicated Kokoro volunteers work long hours to organize this craft show to assist JANM. Their enthusiasm and can-do spirit – even through the pandemic – is a wonderful demonstration of their support and commitment,” said Ann Burroughs, president and CEO of the Japanese American National Museum.

Friends of JANM are sponsoring the 13th annual Kokoro Craft Show — Virtual Kokoro2021 — from Nov. 1 through 15. Shoppers can see vendor products at the new website: kokorocraftshow.com.

A handmade stoneware tiger ceramic by Alyson Iwamoto Ceramics.

Online shoppers will be able to buy products directly from vendors offering unique handcrafted items from many states. More than half this year’s sellers are new to Kokoro. The products include ceramics, apparel, jewelry, stationery, food, fashion accessories, plus many more items.

Shoppers must write “Kokoro2021” on all orders at the time of purchase. A portion of Kokoro2021 proceeds will support JANM’s educational and cultural programs.

This year’s craft boutique saw a doubling of new vendors. After a multi-state recruitment, the Friends of JANM have lined up artisans from ten states: Arizona, California, Hawaii, Illinois, Nevada, New York, Oregon, Texas, Washington, and Wisconsin.

Kokoro is a Japanese word meaning heart, mind and spirit. The first Kokoro craft show was in 2009, created as a volunteer fundraising event for JANM during a national economic downturn.

For more information about Virtual Kokoro2021, visit http://kokorocraftshow.com or email kokorocraftshow@gmail.com.

Stay up to date with the craft fair and vendors at Instagram, Facebook, and 1st and Central JANM Blog (https://blog.janm.org/tag/kokoro2021/).