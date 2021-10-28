A firefighter watches as a wildfire burns Oct. 13 in Goleta, Santa Barbara County. Drought in the West tied to climate change is making wildfires harder to fight. Scientists say climate change has made the West much warmer and drier in the past 30 years. (AP photo)

Assemblymember Al Muratsuchi (D-Torrance), chair of California’s Joint Legislative Committee on Climate Change Policies, will attend the United Nations Climate Change Conference in Glasgow, Scotland next week.

He is attending as part of a delegation of California legislators, including Gov. Gavin Newsom.

Assemblymember Al Muratsuchi

“California is the world’s fifth-largest economy, and, as the Innovation State, we will lead by example to show that you can grow the economy and create jobs, all while transitioning to 100 percent clean energy and clean vehicles,” Muratsuchi said.

“I will also share my experience in fighting for policy proposals like my Assembly Bill 1395, the California Climate Crisis Act. This bill seeks to establish a roadmap and framework for California getting to carbon neutrality by or before 2045, by reducing emissions by 90 percent, incentivizing natural carbon sinks as well as real, verifiable carbon capture and storage technology, and protecting frontline communities from toxic pollution.

“California’s climate crisis is here and now, with ever worsening wildfires, droughts, extreme heat, and rising sea levels. Glasgow may be the world’s last best hope to avoid a global catastrophe. We must act now to save our planet.”

Muratsuchi represents the 66th Assembly District, which includes El Camino Village, Gardena, Harbor City, Harbor Gateway, Hermosa Beach, Lomita, Los Angeles, Manhattan Beach, Palos Verdes Estates, Rancho Palos Verdes, Redondo Beach, Rolling Hills, Rolling Hills Estates, Torrance, and West Carson.

He chairs the Assembly Select Committee on Aerospace and is a member of the Assembly committees on Environmental Safety and Toxic Materials; Natural Resources; Utilities and Energy; Veterans Affairs; and Water, Parks and Wildlife.