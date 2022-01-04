Kazuko “Dorothy” Okubo Wing, 88-year-old California-born Nisei, passed away earlier this month with her daughters, Dee and Karen, at her bedside in Altadena, Calif. Born into a farming family which was interned in Arkansas in WWII, Kaz was an accomplished artist and bridge player who took great pride in her children.

She is predeceased by her husband, Willard J. Wing; her sisters, Sadaye Okubo Parham and Matsuye Dolly Okubo; and is survived by her son, Eric; his wife, Valeria; and granddaughter, Celeste; and other siblings and their family members. A private service was held at the Neighborhood Unitarian Church in Pasadena, Calif.

Donations in Kaz’s honor may be made to the Japanese American Citizens League: https://jacl.salsalabs.org/donationpage or Japanese American Citizens League, 1765 Sutter Street, San Francisco, CA 94115.